Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ESG AND THE NEW SOCIAL CREDIT SYSTEM. HERE IT COMES. STARTS IN EU
20 views
channel image
LetsBoGrandon
Published 17 hours ago |

But when you see this, youll.see that it must actually be in place here too just not in notice becuz those EU companies are doing biz w America so, that means America IS on it. You just havnt been notified but looks like we re about to be. Get ready yall. This is how it rolls out. Hit meeeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
current eventssocial creditesgpolivics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket