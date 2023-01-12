ESG AND THE NEW SOCIAL CREDIT SYSTEM. HERE IT COMES. STARTS IN EU

But when you see this, youll.see that it must actually be in place here too just not in notice becuz those EU companies are doing biz w America so, that means America IS on it. You just havnt been notified but looks like we re about to be. Get ready yall. This is how it rolls out. Hit meeeeee! [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.