New York Attorney General Letitia James Gets Confronted Over Her Decisions To Appeal The End Of Quarantine Camp Reg 2.13.
This Allows Health Department Employees To Arrest People Suspected Of Exposure To A Communicable Disease, And Imprison Them Indefinitely
