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61) Claire Edwards: The Madness of Putting 53,000 5G Satellites in Space
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
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375 views • November 25, 2020
Claire Edwards: The Madness of Putting 53,000 5G Satellites in Space. 5G - health and environment. 6 challenging lectures, Norway at Litteraturhuset, 26 Oct. 2019 | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 26 Oct. 2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rz-yvoSXHZc

Original source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Cp8EQeAlZE
Claire Edwards speaking at a seminar in Oslo, Norway, on Saturday 26 October 2019. Elon Musk has now applied to the Federal Communications Commission for permission to launch a further 30,000 satellites into Earth orbit, bringing the current total to 53,000 (October 2019). With the issues of space debris and weaponization being the two major issues of concern at the UN year after year, this is a mad enterprise, especially when NATO intends to declare space a domain of warfare in December 2019. We stand at the brink of extinction if we do not stop the madness.
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healthemfchildrenschool5gfrequencyspacechemtrailwirelessmicrowaveswi-fidnanetworkharmfulexposureclaire edwardssatellitemobile phonebeingsresonanceantennamastsnon-ionizingpulsed emf
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