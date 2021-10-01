Papadopoulos Doubles Down on Durham Investigation: "Massive Conspiracy"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
George Papadopoulos, author of "Deep State Target", joined Stew Peters for an in-depth discussion about the global concerted effort to unseat a duly-elected president, overthrow a democracy, topple the Constitutional Republic and rule over all of Western Civilization. George P discusses what he feels are the next steps for the probe, which is foreign interference.
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV