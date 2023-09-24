Prepare to Stand - Session 1 of 8 - Recognize the Danger - Andrew Brunson

In October 2016, pastor Andrew Brunson was falsely accused of terrorism and held for two years in Turkish prisons. Following a worldwide prayer movement and significant political pressure from the U.S. government, he was released in October 2018. Since then, Andrew has felt an urgency for Christians in the West to prepare for a coming wave of hostility.

During the first year Andrew broke under the pressure. God began to rebuild him. In this eight-part series he shares some of the important things he learned in prison that helped him to stand faithful.

Session 1 of 8 – Recognize the Danger:

Although persecution has been the norm for faithful believers throughout history, many Christians believe this cannot happen in America. But in a culture that is increasingly intolerant of those who identify with Jesus and His teachings, now is the time to prepare.

All videos in this series are available at Family Research Council: https://www.frc.org/preparetostand





