Naomi Wolf: The FDA "Changed The Definition Of Informed Consent So That They Will Be In The Clear"
Published Yesterday

(Feb 2, 2024) A new ruling issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — to implement a provision of the 21st Century Cures Act, signed into law by Obama in December 2016 — makes it "legal" for clinical researchers to conduct research on human subjects without obtaining informed consent when the research poses “no more than minimal risk.”


This is a direct violation of the Nuremberg Code.


Article "FDA Makes It Official: Informed Consent Not Required for ‘Minimal Risk’ Studies": https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-informed-consent-not-required-minimal-risk-studies/


Daily Clout: https://dailyclout.io/


Steve Bannon's War Room: https://rumble.com/v4b0496-naomi-wolf-they-changed-the-definition-of-informed-consent-so-that-they-wil.html

