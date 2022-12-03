Democrats asking Republicans (RINO) to vote against Trump

Democrats ask Kevin McCarthy and his team of RINO (Republicans in name only) to disqualify Trump from running in 2024 due to Jan. 6th riots. McCarthy demanding MAGA Republicans to vote for him so he can become the Republican leader.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.