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Thank God, the wealthy are fleeing the cities! This just might; Make housing in Oakland, CA affordable again!
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37 views • August 20, 2020
Fires in California, Brown outs are expected, and the wealthy are fleeing the State. Thank God! Oh happy day, the wealthy are fleeing the State! This is the first news for a better tomorrow, that I have heard in 6 months. My overall plan, is to stay-put in Oakland, until this financial famine is settled. I wouldn't move out of Oakland, at this time in history for any reason. Where ever I would move to, I would be a stranger with a California license plate. People would instantly become suspicious of me, as I would be of you. I am familiar with this area, the climate, and the people around me here in Oakland, so why leave in the hope of finding greener pastures? Affordable housing in Oakland is the problem. Homelessness is the result of the housing affordability problem. Also, there are a lack of jobs here. Some of us are able to create service jobs for ourselves, but average jobs, for average folks are gone. People want work, and a wage that will allow them to save and succeed. However, we are being promised a robotic future, controlled by Artificial Intelligence. In this environment, human interactions are obsolete. And so, what is the solution? Should we all become online entertainers on Facebook and online sellers for Amazon? Maybe, we will all be rewarded enough "Helicopter money" to keep us quite until the robots are able to replace us all. I don't know how this financial horror show is going to end, but I can honestly say, there is no better place for me to be in the whole world, than Oakland, California, the dock of the bay.
Where are you at? Which city are you in? If housing were more affordable, would you leave? Please leave me a comment on this issue. ~Prof.
News story and link;
Escape From New York: Wealthy Residents Flee In Droves As The City Degenerates Into A Hellhole | Zero Hedge https://www.zerohedge.com/political/escape-new-york-wealthy-residents-flee-droves-city-degenerates-hellhole
Change is now.
***** This is the global financial reset! *****
Heads-up! The supply chain is broken. NOTHING is coming in from China.
Most of what we import did come from China. Get to the hardware stores!
We are in a bad situation. The timeline has been revealed and it
cannot be altered. Mayan Calendar date 12/21/2012 The end of the world prophecy was misinterpreted. The truth is, 7 years of feasting will be followed by 7 years of famine! On 12/21/2019 we began the 7 years of famine. Keywords for the 2020's Gold, Silver, Cryptos, Food, and Cash Money! ~Prof.
Join me on Twitter; Urban Treasure Hunters @ProfCurtisFre
#professorcurtis
(My website) http://www.professorcurtis.com Visit and share with me
here. Email me at; [email protected] Thank you!
Where are you at? Which city are you in? If housing were more affordable, would you leave? Please leave me a comment on this issue. ~Prof.
News story and link;
Escape From New York: Wealthy Residents Flee In Droves As The City Degenerates Into A Hellhole | Zero Hedge https://www.zerohedge.com/political/escape-new-york-wealthy-residents-flee-droves-city-degenerates-hellhole
Change is now.
***** This is the global financial reset! *****
Heads-up! The supply chain is broken. NOTHING is coming in from China.
Most of what we import did come from China. Get to the hardware stores!
We are in a bad situation. The timeline has been revealed and it
cannot be altered. Mayan Calendar date 12/21/2012 The end of the world prophecy was misinterpreted. The truth is, 7 years of feasting will be followed by 7 years of famine! On 12/21/2019 we began the 7 years of famine. Keywords for the 2020's Gold, Silver, Cryptos, Food, and Cash Money! ~Prof.
Join me on Twitter; Urban Treasure Hunters @ProfCurtisFre
#professorcurtis
(My website) http://www.professorcurtis.com Visit and share with me
here. Email me at; [email protected] Thank you!
Keywords
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