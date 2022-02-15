OOIDA Asks Government To Drop Mandate for Truckers As They Have Freedom of Choice

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02/13/2022 Lewie Pugh: Our Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has asked the Biden administration and the Prime Minister both to drop the mandate for truckers. We are not against vaccines, we just feel this sort of a pro choice. In addition, they are national heroes and we do believe that people have a right to peacefully protest and freedom of choice.