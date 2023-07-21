Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
20,000 Washington Residents Rise Up To Stop Pride Event & Drag Show | Ep. 166
channel image
FreedomProject Media
27 Subscribers
54 views
Published Yesterday

A massive grassroots effort is underway by parents, pastors, and community leaders in the state of Washington, to protect children from a planned LGBT “Pride” event and “drag” show aimed at sexualizing and confusing kids.
✍️Leave Us A Message: StayEducated.org
📲 Watch More | FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2023

Keywords
educatedkatiepetrickdavidfiorazo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket