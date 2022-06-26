Ukraine Update June 26, 2022

101 views • June 26, 2022

- Lyubov Ryazantseva, a resident of Severodonetsk, tells us how the Ukrainian military behaved.

- How her 14 year old sister was killed by Ukraine.

- "They tried to surround us"- Russian soldier

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