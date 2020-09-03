Joe Biden calls out Trump, says schools need at least $200 billion, asks Trump where he is, no joke

#JoeBiden #Twitter #DonaldTrump #Schools #Pandemic #2020



Joe Biden attempted to regain the narrative in the US presidential election on Wednesday, telling Donald Trump to “get off Twitter” and focus on safely reopening schools during the coronavirus pandemic.



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The Democratic nominee sought to put the virus back at the heart of the campaign after two weeks that saw the president capitalise on sporadic violence in American cities, which has blighted largely peaceful protests over police brutality and systemic racism, to push a “law and order” theme and force Biden on to the back foot.



With opinion polls narrowing two months before election day, Trump and Biden gave duelling speeches, both in cities called Wilmington but in different states, as they entered the final sprint to 3 November.



Declaring reopening schools “a national emergency” as he spoke in his home town, Wilmington, Delaware, Biden demanded: “Mr President, where are you? Where are you? Why aren’t you working on this? We need emergency support funding for our schools and we need it now. Mr President, that’s your job, that’s your job.”



He added: “That’s what you should be focused on now, getting our kids back to school safely, keeping schools safely able to remain open once they open. Not whipping up fear and division, not inciting violence in our streets.



“Get off Twitter and start talking to the congressional leaders in both parties. Invite them to the Oval Office. You always talk about your ability to negotiate. Negotiate a deal. A deal for somebody other than yourself.”



Biden, who also announced plans to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday amid the ongoing unrest over racial injustice and policing, said he believes the police officer who shot Jacob Blake “needs to be charged”. Blake, a young Black man, remains gravely injured after he was shot seven times in the back by police.



Biden also called for charges in the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in her Louisville, Kentucky, home by police in March. Biden did not name specific charges and said authorities must conduct full investigations.



Trump was in Wilmington, North Carolina, for ceremonies marking the 75th anniversary of the end of the second world war.



Showcasing the symbolic power on an incumbent president, Trump marked his visit to a battleground state with a speech in front of battleship. His remarks mostly concerned the creation of the first “American World War II Heritage City”, but he included a reference to his key campaign theme.



“American warriors did not defeat fascism and oppression overseas only to watch our freedoms be trampled by violent mobs here at home,” Trump said.



The vast majority of protests have been peaceful. Those that have turned violent have involved factions from either side of the political divide.



“These people only know one thing,” Trump said, “and that’s strength. That’s all they know, strength.”