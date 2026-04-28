4.28.26: Dems dodge accountability for assassination attempts; Kirsanow responds

US Civil Rights Commissioner Peter Kirsanow joins to discuss the rabid, violent Left and their responsibility for yet another attempt on Donald Trump's life, as well as the SPLC indictments, radical teachers gone wild, Republicans for surveillance of innocent civilians, and a legitimate threat to the Electoral College in America.



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