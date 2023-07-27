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Clay Clark Reveals the Satanic Agenda of Elon Musk’s “Everything App” X
The Jeff Dornik Show
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320 views • July 27, 2023

Clay Clark returns to drop truth bomb after truth bomb about the sinister agenda of Elon Musk. For anyone who thinks that Elon’s motives are pure will have a change of heart after the clips Clay plays throughout this episode.


Twitter 2.0, now known as X, is just the next step at fulfilling the agenda of the World Economic Forum and controlling the minds of the masses through transhumanism and artificial intelligence.


As I’ve been predicting, it’s only a matter of time before Elon Musk becomes the most powerful man in the world.


Get educated about what’s really going on by attending Clay Clark’s ReAwaken America Tour. Their next stop is in Las Vegas, NV, on August 25th and 26th. Get your tickets at https://timetofreeamerica.com.


Register for the free livestream event hosted by Mike Lindell where he’s going to lay out his plan for cleaning up our elections as we head into the 2024 Election. Don’t miss this two day event that will be jam-packed with the practical gameplay to save our elections that will take place August 16th and 17th. Register for FREE using promo code FFN to get a free gift from Mike Lindell at https://lindellevent.com.


Sign up for my Substack to get all my shows, interviews and articles sent to your email inbox so you never have to worry about missing anything due to social media algorithms. Become a paid subscribe for exclusive content. https://jeffdornik.substack.com


In light of the CBDC that’s coming, inflation is only going to get worse, which means that your savings is losing value every day. That’s why I recommend reaching out to Our Gold Guy to see if investing in gold is right for you. Go to https://jeffdornik.com/ourgoldguy to request a complimentary consultation today!

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big techpodcasttwitterelon muskxtranshumanismclay clarkcbdcfreedom first networkreawaken america tourjeff dornikthe jeff dornik showffn
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy