This Administration Will Go Down in History for Corruption, an interview with Patrick Henningsen

This interview warns that today’s administration may be remembered for corruption, reckless leadership, and moral decline. Patrick Henningsen and Mike Adams discuss debt, global instability, lost values, and the risks facing America’s future. Watch the full interview to understand why this moment matters.
#USPolitics #GovernmentAccountability #GlobalStability #PoliticalCommentary #WorldAffairs
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport