ANNA BREES LONDON PROTEST REPORT. FROM CORNWALL MUMS TO NURSES FROM LONDON & TEACHERS FROM MANCHESTE

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From Cornwall mums to nurses from London, teachers from Manchester and many more..
This is a full comprehensive roundup of yesterday’s protest in London, including views from those who did not agree with the protest.
Grab a glass of wine this evening and watch it through. You will probably spot someone you know..
Original video: https://www.facebook.com/Breesmedia/videos/362188078550509