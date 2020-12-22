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Biden's "good jab" different puppet same puppeteer ..no coincidences
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156 views • December 22, 2020
SKULL AND BONES
One of the most infamous secret societies in the world is known as the American order of Skull and Bones that was founded in 1832 at Yale University. The order is also known as “Bones”, and members are called “Bonesmen” who are some of the world’s most powerful elites such as President George HW Bush, his son George W. Bush, and current U.S. Secret of State, John Kerry to name a few.
The secrecy behind the order was confirmed by George W. Bush who wrote in his autobiography, “[In my] senior year I joined Skull and Bones, a secret society; so secret, I can’t say anything more.” Two Bonesmen, George W. Bush and John Kerry had both been Presidential candidates in the 2004 elections, when Kerry was asked what it meant that he and Bush were both Bonesmen; former Presidential candidate John Kerry said, “Not much, because it’s a secret.” George Bush eventually won his second term, and continued his war campaign in Iraq.
The order was incorporated in 1856 by General William Huntington Russell, and Alphonso Taft who became Secretary of War under President Grant in 1876. The numerical value of this year is 1+8+7+6 = 22, and the numerical motto for Skull and Bones is 322, or 3 x’s 22 which you will see below is not a coincidence.
In numerology, the number 22 is often called the Master Builder. The Phoenician-Hebrews possess 22 books and their alphabet is made up of 22 letters, which was created to compose the Word of God. The Kabbalah teaches us that the letters of the Hebrew alphabet are the building blocks of universe. The underlying occult scientific significance of the number 22 in science would represent the bones of the skull, of which there are twenty-two. 8 form the cranium, or braincase, and 14 are associated with the face.
Our brains are what we use to think, reason and come to know the divine or God. The 22 letters of the Hebrew alphabet created to compose the Word of God is our 22 boned skull, and the place where we receive the light to become illuminated, or enlightened beings. Hence, to be like Saint John and have our own Revelation.
source: https://gnosticwarrior.com/322.html
THE GOSPEL OF JESUS CHRIST
1 Corinthians 15:1-4
1Co 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
1Co 15:2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
1Co 15:3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
1Co 15:4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures
Romans 10:9That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
Romans 10:13 For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.
2 Timothy 2:19 Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity.
FOR ALL THOSE WHO ARE LOOKING FOR ME :
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyAICal-03X4fMjTmzTRDAw?view_as=subscriber
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wiktor
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1Xc6qCVfi2pp/
One of the most infamous secret societies in the world is known as the American order of Skull and Bones that was founded in 1832 at Yale University. The order is also known as “Bones”, and members are called “Bonesmen” who are some of the world’s most powerful elites such as President George HW Bush, his son George W. Bush, and current U.S. Secret of State, John Kerry to name a few.
The secrecy behind the order was confirmed by George W. Bush who wrote in his autobiography, “[In my] senior year I joined Skull and Bones, a secret society; so secret, I can’t say anything more.” Two Bonesmen, George W. Bush and John Kerry had both been Presidential candidates in the 2004 elections, when Kerry was asked what it meant that he and Bush were both Bonesmen; former Presidential candidate John Kerry said, “Not much, because it’s a secret.” George Bush eventually won his second term, and continued his war campaign in Iraq.
The order was incorporated in 1856 by General William Huntington Russell, and Alphonso Taft who became Secretary of War under President Grant in 1876. The numerical value of this year is 1+8+7+6 = 22, and the numerical motto for Skull and Bones is 322, or 3 x’s 22 which you will see below is not a coincidence.
In numerology, the number 22 is often called the Master Builder. The Phoenician-Hebrews possess 22 books and their alphabet is made up of 22 letters, which was created to compose the Word of God. The Kabbalah teaches us that the letters of the Hebrew alphabet are the building blocks of universe. The underlying occult scientific significance of the number 22 in science would represent the bones of the skull, of which there are twenty-two. 8 form the cranium, or braincase, and 14 are associated with the face.
Our brains are what we use to think, reason and come to know the divine or God. The 22 letters of the Hebrew alphabet created to compose the Word of God is our 22 boned skull, and the place where we receive the light to become illuminated, or enlightened beings. Hence, to be like Saint John and have our own Revelation.
source: https://gnosticwarrior.com/322.html
THE GOSPEL OF JESUS CHRIST
1 Corinthians 15:1-4
1Co 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
1Co 15:2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
1Co 15:3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
1Co 15:4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures
Romans 10:9That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
Romans 10:13 For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.
2 Timothy 2:19 Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity.
FOR ALL THOSE WHO ARE LOOKING FOR ME :
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyAICal-03X4fMjTmzTRDAw?view_as=subscriber
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wiktor
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1Xc6qCVfi2pp/
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