SYNCRETIST SOCIETY #4: Innocence & Integrating Darkness for Growth of Your Full Being

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#humandesign #sycretism #knowthyself
In this episode of the Syncretist Society, hosts Alex Corey and Danielle Rodenroth explore innocence and darkness, spiritual bypass, and the real work that needs to be done in order to begin to know yourself. Everyone experiences darkness at some point in their life and that is the opportunity for growth!
Multiple forms of conditioning tell us to "get back to the light" or put a band-aid on the problem and keep going when in fact it is the shadow, the melancholy, and the depths that offer the most room for growth and balance with the light.
In order to reach heaven, one must have their roots in hell, so to speak.
▶️Resources:
Gene Keys Book: https://bit.ly/3NfJFnK
Garden Updates: https://bit.ly/37YTkin
Microgreens: https://bit.ly/3qwms73