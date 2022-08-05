MUST HEAR****HAVE YOU EVER.......? (POEM)

This is a poem called 'HAVE YOU EVER'. We all have been through hardships, trials, etc., whether in our families, jobs, etc., but just know that Christ is the one of whom we cast all our cares upon. Always remember you are never ever alone. Blessings:)))) Acts 2:38.

VISIT HERB FREEDOM website:

https://herbfreedomgenesis.wordpress.com/

Visit HERB FREEDOM youtube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ

If you don't know Yashaya Christ turn to him while there is still time. Repent...Acts 2:38.

If you don't know Christ hebrew name please watch video titled 'THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST' on this platform. Blessings.





