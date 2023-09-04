Dr. Millicent Black's Victim Testimony (Stop007)

Dr. Millicent Black reporting about the torture that she suffers at the hands of her Air Force veteran abuser, showing medical scans and other evidence of the injuries that she has suffered through the torture.Please sign Millicent's petition here:
https://www.change.org/p/stop-false-diagnoses-leading-to-forced-psychiatric-detainment-to-cover-illegal-human-experimentation-and-military-training-resulting-in-torture?utm_content=petition&utm_medium=email&utm_source=55428&utm_campaign=campaigns_digest&sfmc_tk=zl0j6U%2B%2BpuW8PNQ1YS0qAOuluZeSECNBS88bAQeqaKkjzwUOLVwSdBNSCax6%2F33g
