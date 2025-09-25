Confirmed: Jesus was a False Messiah. Rapture will be an Alien Mass-Abduction to Mars

SOURCES: Gnostic Wisdom Network "[Talk Gnosis] The Mandaeans"

The Johannite branch of the Templars worship the Baptizer as the true Messiah and messenger of the most high God. The Isis branch of the Templars worship the historical Jesus, who was an initiate into the Osiris cult, Isis and Mary Magdalene. There are still followers of John the Baptist - the Mandaeans.





They say this about Jesus:

+ John the Baptist is the true Christos

+ Jesus was his disciple. But he became a traitor and changed and perverted the holy teachings. The Mandaeans call him a liar, a false prophet, a magician.

+ Jesus was a planetary incarnation (Venus morning star) sent by the Archons to mislead humanity.

+ Salome was a follower of Jesus and had John killed with Jesus' knowledge.





From a Gnostic Perspective:

* John was an angel incarnate

* Jesus was a Pseudo-Christ

* The demons of Jesus tried to traumatize John by imprisonment and beheading in order to transfer the karma of Jesus (=the magician) to John (=true Christos).





In our matrix world all exits are controlled by gatekeepers. Why should Baphomet just let 2 billion Christians go who are supposed to be saved by their faith in Jesus? Why should Jesus not be one of those gatekeepers?





