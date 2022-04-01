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Alex in Athens - Ukraine Update3 - Putin does not bluff, signs gas for rubles decree - 3-31-2022
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Daily Update on the Ukraine situation from 'The Duran's' Alex Christoforou. Alex lends his well seasoned reasoning to his broadly researched fact base for some of the best cutting edge geopolitical analysis you'll find. https://theduran.locals.com/
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