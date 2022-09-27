Revolution in Italy? Voters 'Threw The Bums Out!'





The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published September 26, 2022





A political tidal wave broke over Italy over the weekend, as voters by a large majority elected a right-wing government. European Union officials warned Italians not to vote the "wrong" way...but they did anyway. What is the bigger picture? Also today, a vote in Ukraine's eastern provinces promises escalation. And...guess who's got covid...again?

Get your tickets to RPI's Nov 5th Conference in Lake Jackson TX: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shut-up-cancel-culture-and-the-war-on-speech-tickets-421629353747

