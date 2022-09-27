Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Revolution in Italy? Voters 'Threw The Bums Out!'
21 views
channel image
What is happening
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now


https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published September 26, 2022 


A political tidal wave broke over Italy over the weekend, as voters by a large majority elected a right-wing government. European Union officials warned Italians not to vote the "wrong" way...but they did anyway. What is the bigger picture? Also today, a vote in Ukraine's eastern provinces promises escalation. And...guess who's got covid...again?
Get your tickets to RPI's Nov 5th Conference in Lake Jackson TX: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shut-up-cancel-culture-and-the-war-on-speech-tickets-421629353747

Keywords
weaponsrussiarevolutioneconomyukrainevoterscrimeaitalyaidthe ron paul liberty reportgeorgia melonithrewbums out

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket