Revolution in Italy? Voters 'Threw The Bums Out!'

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published September 26, 2022
A political tidal wave broke over Italy over the weekend, as voters by a large majority elected a right-wing government. European Union officials warned Italians not to vote the "wrong" way...but they did anyway. What is the bigger picture? Also today, a vote in Ukraine's eastern provinces promises escalation. And...guess who's got covid...again?
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