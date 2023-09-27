Create New Account
"Elon Musk is exactly the type of citizen that we need to visit the border...to be able to deliver an unfiltered, raw test of what is exactly happening."
Puretrauma357
1581 Subscribers
37 views
Published 21 hours ago

Rep. Tony Gonzales speaks about his call with Elon Musk about the border crisis.

