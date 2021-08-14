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Man Now Been Barcoded By The Vaccine With A Product Number
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1089 views • August 14, 2021
Another weird anomaly with the jab, a man tested another man with QR Code after jab to see what may happen. He found that it recorded and there was a number that went with it. Many of us have often joked that we are only a number these days . . . well, this gives new meaning to those words!!
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