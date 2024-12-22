BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Young Men Don't Date!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1926 followers
80 views • 4 months ago

Freedomain FLASH Livestream 21 December 2024


In this holiday episode, I reflect on our absence and invite listeners to support Freedomain. I introduce a song quiz on Roger Miller’s "King of the Road," leading to a discussion on the evolution of music and its creativity. I delve into deep conversations about familial challenges and touch on diverse topics, including Canada’s household debt and the impact of parenting styles.


As literature influences my views, I discuss "The Fountainhead" and its connection to creativity and aging. The conversation explores societal expectations around masculinity and femininity, modern dating, and emotional labor. I address listener inquiries, urging critical examination of personal experiences.


I conclude by expressing gratitude for audience support and inviting contributions, offering exclusive content as a holiday incentive. This episode blends music, philosophy, and introspection while celebrating the season’s spirit.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!


https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material, as well as targeted AIs for Real-Time Relationships, BitCoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-Ins. Don't miss the private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

Keywords
evidencephilosophyreasonmasculinitystefan molyneuxfemininitylivestreamemotional laborexclusive contentmodern datingsocietal expectationsfamilial challengesparenting stylesmusic evolutionholiday episodesong quizroger millercanada household debtthe fountainheadlistener inquiries
