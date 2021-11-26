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I Experienced God's Judgement Day of Wrath on Earth- Jesus Warning Dreams- Wrath of God
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I Experienced God's Judgement Day of Wrath on Earth- Jesus Warning Dreams- Wrath of God
I had a series of warning dreams years ago and a frightful experience that happened that started me on my journey of repentance. I knew God was dealing with me about eternity.
It has been pressing on my heart this evening to share my testimony with you.
I pray you heed this warning, repent and turn to the Cross of Christ Jesus because he is our only hope from God's wrath and an eternity separated from the love of God.
Hebrews 9:27 KJV
“And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment:”
Matthew 4:17 KJV
“From that time Jesus began to preach, and to say, Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.”
2nd Generation Christian Television
Matthew 24:14
“And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come.”
SUPPORT THIS MINISTRY
Grow in the Lord Jesus Christ:
KJV Holy Bible, Giant Print Full-Size, Antiqued Brown Faux Leather w/Ribbon Marker, Red Letter, Thumb Index, King James Version
https://amzn.to/3E1gWOm
The Pilgrim's Progress: A Readable Modern-Day Version of John Bunyan’s Pilgrim’s Progress (Revised and easy-to-read)
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The Pilgrim's Progress Movie on DVD
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DONATIONS (As God leads your heart):
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Thank you in Advance!
Joshua 24:15
“And if it seem evil unto you to serve the LORD, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the LORD.”
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#dvd
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#king-james-version
#audio
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#hope
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#end-times
#last-days
#youtube
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#battle
#christian
#testimony
#donation
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I had a series of warning dreams years ago and a frightful experience that happened that started me on my journey of repentance. I knew God was dealing with me about eternity.
It has been pressing on my heart this evening to share my testimony with you.
I pray you heed this warning, repent and turn to the Cross of Christ Jesus because he is our only hope from God's wrath and an eternity separated from the love of God.
Hebrews 9:27 KJV
“And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment:”
Matthew 4:17 KJV
“From that time Jesus began to preach, and to say, Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.”
2nd Generation Christian Television
Matthew 24:14
“And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come.”
SUPPORT THIS MINISTRY
Grow in the Lord Jesus Christ:
KJV Holy Bible, Giant Print Full-Size, Antiqued Brown Faux Leather w/Ribbon Marker, Red Letter, Thumb Index, King James Version
https://amzn.to/3E1gWOm
The Pilgrim's Progress: A Readable Modern-Day Version of John Bunyan’s Pilgrim’s Progress (Revised and easy-to-read)
https://amzn.to/3FQG3Ea
The Pilgrim's Progress Movie on DVD
https://amzn.to/3cVSKBe
WITNESS TEES 🙆♂️
Born Again That's my "New Normal"
https://teespring.com/stores/witness-tees-2
InstaCart Home and Groceries Delivery: https://inst.cr/t/NVB6ZGhrWnph
DONATIONS (As God leads your heart):
PayPal: www.paypal.me/GODSTRUTHSTANDS
Cash App: https://cash.app/$RubyHayes
Venmo: @ruby-Hayes-2
Thank you in Advance!
Joshua 24:15
“And if it seem evil unto you to serve the LORD, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the LORD.”
#holy-bible
#pilgrams-progress
#jesus-dream
#christian
#testimonials
#testimony
#prophecy
#prophetic
#ministry
#amazon
#dvd
#movie
#book
#kjv
#king-james-version
#audio
#scripture
#reading
#faith
#hope
#love
#end-times
#last-days
#youtube
wrath of god,jesus,warning,dreams,judgement,wrath,on,earth,once,appointed,for,man,to,die,experienced,bible,church,but,this,unto,hebrews,kjv,testimony,testimonial,christian,end,times,last,days,from,the,time,began,preach,say,kingdom,frightful,experience,journey,knew,dealing,happened,series,my,me,had,that
#battle
#christian
#testimony
#donation
#support
#ministry
#jesus
#dreams
#jesus-dreams
#spiritual
#warfare
#faith
#spirituality
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