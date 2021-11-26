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I Experienced God's Judgement Day of Wrath on Earth- Jesus Warning Dreams- Wrath of God
2nd Generation Christian TV
2nd Generation Christian TV
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60 views • November 26, 2021
I Experienced God's Judgement Day of Wrath on Earth- Jesus Warning Dreams- Wrath of God

I had a series of warning dreams years ago and a frightful experience that happened that started me on my journey of repentance. I knew God was dealing with me about eternity.

It has been pressing on my heart this evening to share my testimony with you.

I pray you heed this warning, repent and turn to the Cross of Christ Jesus because he is our only hope from God's wrath and an eternity separated from the love of God.

Hebrews 9:27 KJV
“And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment:”

Matthew 4:17 KJV
“From that time Jesus began to preach, and to say, Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.”

2nd Generation Christian Television
Matthew 24:14
“And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come.”

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Joshua 24:15
“And if it seem evil unto you to serve the LORD, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the LORD.”

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