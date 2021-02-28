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COVID 19 Virus does not exist. The vaccine is a complete SCAM. THE BIGGEST CON IN HISTORY
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403 views • February 28, 2021
Yes folks the COVID 19 is not a Virus it is a worldwide psychological operation to frighten you into taking the deadly life changing or life ending poison they are calling a Vaccine. And make Trillions of dollars while killing billions. DO NOT COMPLY!
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