Jesse Kelly | Globalism Has Infiltrated America

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Dr. Peter Breggin is a psychiatrist and also author of the book "COVID-19 and the Global Predators". The devastation of COVID was essentially the consequence of experimenting with something called globalism, in America. Dr. Breggin breaks down the psychology and sociology of the globalist movement.
Source - https://rumble.com/v1neeb6-globalism-has-infiltrated-america.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=15