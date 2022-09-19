EU and NATO Countries - Transporting Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers to European Hospitals for Treatment

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This is what the process of transporting wounded Ukrainian soldiers to European hospitals for treatment looks like.
🏥 ✈️ EU and NATO countries provide Ukraine not only with direct assistance in the supply of weapons, equipment and training of soldiers, but also undertake their treatment and rehabilitation. However, not everyone has enough space.