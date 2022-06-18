Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Explains the Mysteries of Sleep and Dreams

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VA #78 Creator Explains the Mysteries of Sleep and Dreams
Description:
What is the true purpose of sleep? Do spirits in limbo need sleep? What about angels and dark spirits? Do people sleep in heaven? What is the main, but unknown, cause of sleep apnea? What is the purpose of dreams and nightmares? Are dark spirit attachments a major cause of sleep disturbances? When is keeping a dream journal a good idea? Creator explains the fascinating role of the deep subconscious as a springboard for what happens during sleep, how to make the most of the dream state, and how to overcome sleep problems through prayer and divine healing. Join us!
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