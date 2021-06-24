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Ketogenic Metabolic Therapy for Health and Disease
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21 views • June 24, 2021
Origin and advancement of ketogenic metabolic therapy (KMT)
Role of metabolic dysfunction in chronic disease, such as cancer and neurological diseases
Current state of the research utilizing KMT for prolonging health and longevity, and preventing and treating disease.
Role of metabolic dysfunction in chronic disease, such as cancer and neurological diseases
Current state of the research utilizing KMT for prolonging health and longevity, and preventing and treating disease.
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