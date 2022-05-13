Miles Guo: The biggest tragedy of living in Communist China is watching your assets turned into debts and you don’t even have an option to die

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5/12/2022 Miles Guo GETTR: The biggest tragedy of living in Communist China is watching your assets turned into debts and you don’t even have an option to die; The CCP locks your money in the banks, wipes out your money in the stock markets and traps your money in the real estates; the CCP makes you suffer as you live and serve as its obedient slaves