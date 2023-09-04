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Prayer is the First Line of Defense for Treating Cancer at Oasis of Hope - Daniel Kennedy
Counter Culture Mom
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41 views • September 04, 2023

There is no doubt about it: cancer is the pervading disease of the modern age. At Oasis of Hope, cancer patients are given a chance to optimize their mind, body, and soul. They can choose alternative cancer treatments outside of traditional choices, such as radiation and chemotherapy. Daniel Kennedy is the CEO of Oasis of Hope and shares the power of having prayer on your side as you face a health journey like cancer. He explains how his organization offers free consultations for those who are sick and how their approach to healing is radically different from the traditional medical world. “Prayer is the first line of defense,” he explains. 



TAKEAWAYS


Whole-body hypothermia is an example of one of Oasis of Hope’s alternative healing treatments for cancer


While they can’t predict or promise recovery, they can position the patients’ mind, body, and spirit for the best possible outcome


When your emotional health is in a good place, your body will respond better to healing


Take time to resolve conflict, forgive others, and forgive yourself as you are struggling with an illness like cancer 



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Healthy Long Life Docuseries: https://www.healthylonglife.com/

C60 Complete (get $5 off with the code TINA): https://bit.ly/PBVACCM

Oasis of Hope Video: https://bit.ly/3E2gGR2

Fighting Windmills Documentary: https://bit.ly/3E22Ttv

Undermining Cancer Ebook: https://amzn.to/45vBBIe


🔗 CONNECT WITH OASIS OF HOPE

Website: https://www.oasisofhope.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oasisofhopehospital/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oasisofhopehospital/

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3suna8w


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina

Redemption Shield: (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ

Legacy Precious Metals: https://legacypminvestments.com/

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

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Keywords
cancerforgivenessprayeremotionaldiseasemedicalsicknessconsultationstreatmentspatientshypothermiatina griffincounter culture mom showdaniel kennedyoasis of hope
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