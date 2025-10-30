Halloween Creepy Sounds

Spooky Sounds for Halloween





Here we can hear some classic Halloween

Particularly good for getting you in the Halloween mood.

You can use this for Halloween parties or to play at your house on Halloween.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Did you enjoy the video? Please leave a like and share. It helps me more than you know.





Subscribe for more.





I would love to hear from you so just comment and tell me if you have any suggestions for me to improve the channel.





You can also support the Channel

https://www.etsy.com/shop/ThistlefoxN...





#halloween #halloween2025 #halloweenmusic