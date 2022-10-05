Meet the Mormons 1II

This video describes the meaning of Masonic symbols which are stitched into the Mormon underwear. Every knee shall bow is a straight short line over the knee. Freemasonry is based on Astrology developed in Egypt. It's called Baal worship and uses Osiris as their god and Isis their goddess. The compass and square are used in Astrology and depicts intercourse between and male and female producing the G (the next generation). Godhood is assured under Lucifer. God never made such a promise. Christians are God's children.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.