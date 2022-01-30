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BREAKING: Deadly Vax Lot Numbers IDENTIFIED, Still in Circulation!
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507 views • January 30, 2022
Doctor Jane Ruby joins us for her first segment of the year. She says she has the receipts to show that vaccine toxicity varies by batch, and it’s possible to find out if the vaccine you’re being pressured to take is from one of the tainted batches.
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