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Silent War Ep. 6186: WE ARE AT "Total War": Biden Promises Troops, Chemical Weapons. UK Nukes?
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260 views • March 26, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
US and Allies Have Declared Hybrid ‘Total War’ on Russia: Kremlin.
US clarifies position on use of chemical weapons.
Audio of British Def. Sec. Wallace entertaining Ukrainian nuclear ambitions on phone call w/ a prankster he believed to be the Ukrainian PM was just released.
Biden Tells US Troops in Poland They’re Going to Ukraine.
It All Comes Together: Hunter, Burisma, Kolomoisky, Zelensky and the “Children Burned Alive in Donetsk”.
Russia Just Told You The Ruble is Implicitly Backed by Gold and Bitcoin.
Kansas Senate Passes Bill to Authorize the Prescriptions of Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine and Child Vaccine Exempt.
All of this, and more.
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US and Allies Have Declared Hybrid ‘Total War’ on Russia: Kremlin.
US clarifies position on use of chemical weapons.
Audio of British Def. Sec. Wallace entertaining Ukrainian nuclear ambitions on phone call w/ a prankster he believed to be the Ukrainian PM was just released.
Biden Tells US Troops in Poland They’re Going to Ukraine.
It All Comes Together: Hunter, Burisma, Kolomoisky, Zelensky and the “Children Burned Alive in Donetsk”.
Russia Just Told You The Ruble is Implicitly Backed by Gold and Bitcoin.
Kansas Senate Passes Bill to Authorize the Prescriptions of Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine and Child Vaccine Exempt.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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