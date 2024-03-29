Create New Account
Ukraine Gets Big 'Russian Trap' Warning From Ex-NATO General
Published Yesterday

NATO nation's retired general has warned of a Russian 'trap' for war-torn Ukraine. Ex-French General Jerome Pellistrandi said the Russian Army has forced Ukraine to choose between losing men or territory amid the ongoing war. Pellistrandi pointed out that Russia has made advanced ever since Avdiivka's capture.

