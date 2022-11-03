Holy Spirit's Nagging / Two Natures - Righteousness by Faith (9/13)

The Bible says, if you are in Christ Jesus then you are Abraham's seed and an heir according to the promise. Why would any Christian today want to be an heir of Abraham? What God promised Abraham was not just a little sliver of land in the eastern part the globe— that wasn't what God had in mind at all. God was not looking to just create one tiny nation and put a few million people in it. There’s more to the story than you may have considered before! In Romans 7 Paul says, the things I don’t want to do, I do; but the things that I want to do, I don't! Paul realized that when a person is born again he acquires a new nature, and this spiritual nature wars against the carnal nature we’re born with. Later on, Paul makes an interesting statement that I didn't understand for many years; he says, whatever is not of faith is sin. What does that mean? I think there's a simple explanation now that I understand something about righteousness by faith. Here is what it means: if whatever you do is not motivated out of the Spirit-lead faith experience—it’s garbage. Paul is saying, if what you do isn’t motivated by a faith experience, it’s useless! Please visit our site for more in-depth articles and videos about what God is trying to do to save humanity. You’ll be amazed at the effort God exerts to save you and me! https://www.wake-up.org

