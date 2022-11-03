Holy Spirit's Nagging / Two Natures - Righteousness by Faith (9/13)

The Bible says, if you are in Christ Jesus then you are Abraham's seed
and an heir according to the promise. Why would any Christian today want
to be an heir of Abraham? What God promised Abraham was not just a
little sliver of land in the eastern part the globe— that wasn't what
God had in mind at all. God was not looking to just create one tiny
nation and put a few million people in it. There’s more to the story
than you may have considered before!
In Romans 7 Paul says, the things I don’t want to do, I do; but the
things that I want to do, I don't! Paul realized that when a person is
born again he acquires a new nature, and this spiritual nature wars
against the carnal nature we’re born with.
Later on, Paul makes an interesting statement that I didn't understand
for many years; he says, whatever is not of faith is sin. What does that
mean? I think there's a simple explanation now that I understand
something about righteousness by faith. Here is what it means: if
whatever you do is not motivated out of the Spirit-lead faith
experience—it’s garbage. Paul is saying, if what you do isn’t motivated
by a faith experience, it’s useless!
Please visit our site for more in-depth articles and videos about what
God is trying to do to save humanity. You’ll be amazed at the effort God
exerts to save you and me!
https://www.wake-up.org
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.