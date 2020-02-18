© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Detoxification Processes | Dr. Tony Jimenez, MD
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
66 views • February 18, 2020
In this video, Ty speaks with Dr. Tony Jimenez, Director of the Hope4Cancer clinic in Mexico. Dr. Jimenez shares some of the most important detoxification processes for cancer patients. The full interview is part of "The Quest for the Cures Continues" docu-series.
Find the complete transcript on our website here: http://bit.ly/detox-cancer-patients
To watch Episode 1 & 2 of our latest docu-series, "A Global Quest", for FREE, click here: http://bit.ly/free-agq-episodes
Find the complete transcript on our website here: http://bit.ly/detox-cancer-patients
To watch Episode 1 & 2 of our latest docu-series, "A Global Quest", for FREE, click here: http://bit.ly/free-agq-episodes
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.