Michelle and Steve Schaaf Testimony - Discovering God's Character

Very encouraging testimony of Michelle and Steve Schaaf - started reading the Bible for the first time late in life and found how much they had been missing. Her anxiety has gone, they see the world differently now, and have found their "tribe" in the people of the Bible. How daily reading has transformed their life!