Southern Utah RV Life Adventures: Exploring Sand Caves, Belly of the Dragon and more...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://rvacrossamerica.net/southern-utah-rv-life-adventures-sand-caves-and-belly-of-the-dragon/
RV Life: Exploring Southern Utah - Sand Caves, Belly of the Dragon, the Kanab Desert and more... (all with a good bud)
What started out as a day of kayaking at Sand Hollow State Park near St. George in early April (after a snowstorm in Cedar City/Parowan in the morning), turned into a complete adventure as we headed east into the desert towards Colorado City and Kanab.
Our day included hikes at the Sand Caves (Isaac shot some great video) and I took photos, then a hike in Belly of the Dragon. Later in the day, an all you can eat Mongolian BBQ (in Glendale), and finally a drive over the STILL snow covered pass towards Cedar City from US 89!
Wow... what a day! Paddling - hiking - scoping out great rv camping areas (from primitive to full hookup) and spending time with a good friend.
Be sure to visit our "home base" - https://rvacrossamerica.net
Follow us on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/rvAcrossAmerica
RV Travel - Living the life
Best Videos with Current Info for ALL RV'ers... https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWAE2UQd3p-vtWvO3wEJtQK9kBIrEt5ii
#rvtravel
#southernutahadventures
#bellyofthedragon
#sandcaves
#rvlife
#rvlifestyle
#rvbuyingtips