Southern Utah RV Life Adventures: Exploring Sand Caves, Belly of the Dragon and more...

https://rvacrossamerica.net/southern-utah-rv-life-adventures-sand-caves-and-belly-of-the-dragon/

RV Life: Exploring Southern Utah - Sand Caves, Belly of the Dragon, the Kanab Desert and more... (all with a good bud)

What started out as a day of kayaking at Sand Hollow State Park near St. George in early April (after a snowstorm in Cedar City/Parowan in the morning), turned into a complete adventure as we headed east into the desert towards Colorado City and Kanab.

Our day included hikes at the Sand Caves (Isaac shot some great video) and I took photos, then a hike in Belly of the Dragon. Later in the day, an all you can eat Mongolian BBQ (in Glendale), and finally a drive over the STILL snow covered pass towards Cedar City from US 89!

Wow... what a day! Paddling - hiking - scoping out great rv camping areas (from primitive to full hookup) and spending time with a good friend.





Be sure to visit our "home base" - https://rvacrossamerica.net

Follow us on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/rvAcrossAmerica





RV Travel - Living the life

Best Videos with Current Info for ALL RV'ers... https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWAE2UQd3p-vtWvO3wEJtQK9kBIrEt5ii





#rvtravel

#southernutahadventures

#bellyofthedragon

#sandcaves

#rvlife

#rvlifestyle

#rvbuyingtips