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Treatment Cycle Orientation Part ll at the OTC with Genita M. Mason - Correcting pH and Organic Nutritional Supplements
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224 views • September 25, 2020
Genita M. Mason explains how she immediately corrects pH every morning at The Ozone Treatment Center during the 7 day treatment cycles she provides clients. She also explains which supplements we use at OTC and why we provide exclusively organic supplements during the 7 day treatment cycle and therafter in the targeted nutritional therapy protocol each client leaves with for continuation of the ecstatic health you leave with. www.ozonetreatmentcenter.com
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