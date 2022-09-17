Hamburger Recipe, Creamy Mushroom Burgers, Easy Keto Recipe, must try! Whether you are doing Keto or just want an amazing meal that will impress you and be MOST SATISFYING. This is an easy amazing burger recipe, with the oh so perfect creamy sauce with the mushrooms in it, skip the carbohydrates by not adding the bun, let me say you won't miss it. This meal is so incredibly satisfying. Make your own food, With a homemade dinner, best ever home recipes. Cook dinner at home with These burgers are 100% amazing, best burgers ever! We eat these easy burger almost every week they are that amazing, and this chicken taco is one of my most favorite dinners. These chicken tacos are the best tacos for a homemade dinner. Some people want to know how to make homemade dinner, we show you with easy step by step easy CREAMY BURGERS. These creamy mushroom burgers are a delicious homemade dinner recipe. do yourself a favor and make this creamy mushroom recipe, these are the best creamy mushroom burgers, and you will be happy at how well you like them. Some good recipes are great to have for making easy meals, it makes that homemade dinner taste so good. So, write this one down, and try this homemade dinner, remember it is e not hard to have amazing recipes Haha... and again, creamy mushroom keto recipes turn out great as a homemade dinner you will be happy you made. Did I mention this is Keto Safe, keto friendly. This Keto recipe is so satisfying. Maybe make dinner at home night, make the best burgers ever for your family for a wonderful homemade dinner. This is a great hamburger recipe Creamy mushroom burger recipe: 1 lb. ground beef, divided into 4 patties 3 tbsp butter 2 1/2 cups sliced mushrooms 2 oz cream cheese 1 cup heavy cream 1/4 cup sour cream 6 cloves garlic minced 1/2 cup gruyere cheese, shredded 1/2 tsp thyme 1 tsp onion powder 1/2 tsp salt 1/8 tsp black pepper #hamburgerrecipe #creamymushroomburger #easyketorecipe