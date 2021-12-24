Introducing the Junk Science Series - S1E1

WARNING: This video series contains SHOCKING content. These options are not our opinions--they are the actual SHOCKING quotes of the scientists involved.A Humane Perspective of Darwinian Evolution by Eliyahu ben David"What I understand about evolution is that it is so fundamental in the time in which we live, it is part of the world view to such an extent, that it really is an every-day part of our lives. Sometimes even in way that we do not know about, so I thought I would go into this more deeply about evolution. I want to look at it as to where it really came from and what its origin is. I think when you see where it really came from, you are going to see why we are completely justified to just totally flush this evolution idea down the toilet."Evolution is NOT a scientific idea. It is really a very evil idea.When I talk about where the theory of evolution came from, I am going to have to talk about some really ugly things, and some really ugly comments and statements that have been made by so-called scientists. You will find some of these statements shocking, racists, and elitist. These are not our opinions. As I am reading this, I do not want you to get the thought: 'well he is reading that because that is what he thinks.' No, that's not what I think. I think very different. But people can always maybe take out a snippet of something you said or re-edit it, you know kind of like they do on the news--that kind of thing. So I just want to make this statement up front because we want to make the case about this so that we can really understand what evolution is all about.Usually, when people talk about evolution, they talk about the scientific claims of evolution. If they are against evolution, then they want to disprove those scientific claims. That is not my main interest with this series. I am interested in where did evolution come from and what is it really all about, any only secondarily interested in the scientific claims about it.Visit us online at these locations:TruthPoint Website:Amazon Author Page:Tsiyon Road Radio 24-7/365:Tsiyon Tabernacle-Fellowship, Torah Instruction and more...WARNING: This video series contains SHOCKING content. These options are not our opinions--they are the actual SHOCKING quotes of the scientists involved.