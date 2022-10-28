Kuibyshevsky District of Donetsk at this Moment. A Residential Building is On Fire From Ukrainian Strikes. - 102822

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Donetsk, Makeevka, Gorlovka throughout the day under fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Armed Ukrainian formations inflict chaotic strikes on residential areas. They hit with rocket and cannon artillery. There are dead and wounded.
On the video - Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk at this moment. A residential building is on fire.