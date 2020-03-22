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The PRR T1 Trust Open House Project Presentation!
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7 views • March 22, 2020
https://www.facebook.com/t1locomotive/videos/vb.591467160889599/323479904975573/?type=2&theater - Amazing video by the T-1 Trust, feel free to share this post, and help fund this project!
The T1 Trust does a detailed presentation on the progress of building the T1 5550 locomotive!
The T1 Trust does a detailed presentation on the progress of building the T1 5550 locomotive!
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