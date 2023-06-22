Tucker Carlson Interviews ED DOWD. Complete, Unedited. Sudden Deaths in 2021 and 2022.

Insurance data shows a staggering 40% increase in working age (18-64) deaths.
BOOK: Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022, By Ed Dowd (Author), Robert Jr. F. Kennedy (Foreword). https://amzn.to/3pzdiWA
MIRRORED from Sunfellow on COVID-19. 2023 Interview. https://rumble.com/v2ailv0-tucker-carlson-interview-ed-dowd.html
Excerpt from Tucker Carlson Tonight: https://www.foxnews.com/video/6321006774112
Full Program: https://rumble.com/v2b09g2-tucker-carlson-today-sudden-death-epidemic-full-episode.html
