Tucker Carlson Interviews ED DOWD. Complete, Unedited. Sudden Deaths in 2021 and 2022.
Insurance data shows a staggering 40% increase in working age (18-64) deaths.

BOOK: Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022, By Ed Dowd (Author), Robert Jr. F. Kennedy (Foreword).  https://amzn.to/3pzdiWA

MIRRORED from Sunfellow on COVID-19. 2023 Interview.  https://rumble.com/v2ailv0-tucker-carlson-interview-ed-dowd.html

Excerpt from Tucker Carlson Tonight:   https://www.foxnews.com/video/6321006774112

Full Program:   https://rumble.com/v2b09g2-tucker-carlson-today-sudden-death-epidemic-full-episode.html

See Also:

Excess Mortality Goes Mainstream in Earth-Shattering Ed Dowd/Tucker Carlson Interview

https://dailyclout.io/excess-mortality-goes-mainstream-in-earth-shattering-ed-dowd-tucker-carlson-interview/

~~~~~~~~~~

Ed Dowd Videos Featured On Sunfellow On COVID-19

https://rumble.com/c/SunfellowCovid19

Edward Dowd's Website

https://www.theyliedpeopledied.com/

Follow Edward Dowd on Twitter

https://twitter.com/dowdedward



Keywords
healthvaccinestucker carlsonepidemicvaxfaucicovid19covidplandemicsudden deathed dowdrsvworking age statscause unkown

