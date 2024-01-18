The Revelation of Jesus Christ - Chapter 17a

Who is the Woman in Revelation 17? It is the World Religious System
Who is the Beast in Revelation 17? It is the World Political System
The Woman [Mystery Babylon] rides the Beast [World Governments]
The 4 Horsemen are also Mystery Babylon (Chiastic structure of Revelation)
Mystery Babylon is working through The United Nations to create a One World Religion and One World Government, for the ushering in of Lucifer (the All-seeing Eye on Top of the Pyramid)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.